CM inaugurates various uplift projects in Peshawar

Peshawar: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood khan on Wednesday formally inaugurated the newly established Institute of Criminology and Forensic Sciences at the University of Peshawar and performed the groundbreaking of various projects worth Rs 3.23 billion under the Peshawar Uplift Programme Phase-II.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the construction work on the establishment of Technology Development Centre in Agriculture University, Peshawar. The Institute of Criminology and Forensic Sciences at the University of Peshawar has been completed at a cost of Rs 180 million. Currently, two academic programs; M.Sc Criminology and BS Criminology, with a total strength of 274 students, are enrolled in the Institute, whereas new academic programs, including Ph.D and MS/MPhil Criminology, Diplomas in Forensic Criminal Investigation and Cyber Security are to be commenced.

The Chief Minister formally laid the foundation stone for Hayatabad Trail under the Peshawar Uplift Programme Phase-II, which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.22 billion. Under the project, a 6 Km long Bicycle & Walking Track along with service areas at five different sites would be established. The project also includes the construction of green belt, plantation, public toilets, tuck shops, gazebos, futsal field, basketball, volleyball and Badminton Courts, Outdoor Gym and a Roller Skating Rink.

Similarly, the Chief Minister formally performed the groundbreaking of a project regarding the construction and beautification of University road, University town and Palosai road to Peshawar Zoo. The project would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 160.95 million under which multiple construction and uplift activities have been planned including Markhor Square, Iqra Square, Walkway in front of town market, beautification of Park Avenue road to Iran Consulate and Palosai road Intersection at University road.

Besides, physical work on the improvement & construction of roads, footpaths, car parking and public toilets at the University of Peshawar has also been launched which will incur Rs 140.030 million.

The Chief Minister also held the groundbreaking ceremony for the establishment of Technology Development Center (TDC) at the University of Agriculture Peshawar. Under this project, four sub centres/ components would be established that include; Horticulture Center, Animal Husbandry Center, Climate change Center and Business Incubation Center. Talking on the occasion, Mahmood Khan said that the Technology Development Center will be established for technological advancement in the fields of Horticulture, Animal Husbandry as well as adaptation to climate change in the region by introducing innovative technologies. He said that the project would facilitate the agriculture sector in yielding optimum production results with minimum investment.

The project would also create the culture of entrepreneurship and provide solutions through indigenous technologies to the relevant industries, in addition to strengthening the outreach programme of the University in the larger interest of end-users, he added.

Talking to media persons on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that his government has initiated multiple projects worth billions of rupees for the uplifting and beautification of the provincial capital. Under the Phase-Il of Peshawar Uplift Programme, work on three important projects has been launched. These projects on completion would not only streamline vehicular traffic but will also provide state of the art recreational facilities for people. Responding to a question regarding the possible dissolution of the provincial assembly, the Chief Minister made it clear that Imran Khan is the chairman of the party. Whatever decision he takes; we will ensure its implementation.

In response to another question, he said that the current federal rulers are reactionaries and incompetent; they have no concern for the national development and welfare of the general public. Their only aim is to protect the looted national wealth and serve alien interests.

Mentioning the undemocratic attitude of the present federal government towards Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan said that the imported government wants to create financial instability in the province by withholding the budgeted shares of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

He regretted that the development funds of the province are being distributed among the MNAs of the imported government, adding that this public money will go into their pockets instead of being spent on the welfare of people.

The Chief Minister maintained that at present, 189 billion rupees of the province are due to the federal government. If the due share of the province is not given, a sit-in by members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will be staged in front of the National Assembly. The Chief Minister also intimated taking up the case in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Chief Minister said that the provincial government of PTI, despite numerous challenges, has not compromised on the welfare and development of its people. We will not let the imported rulers succeed in their nefarious ambitions and will form government with a 3/4 majority in the next general elections, he added.