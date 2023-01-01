CM KP hands over Rs15m cheque to PPC delegation

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A delegation of the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) led by its President Arshad Aziz Malik here Friday called on the caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan. The Chief Minister handed over Rs15 million cheque to the PPC delegation in grant in aid.

Azam Khan said the Government was well aware of the problems of journalists community and would make all possible efforts for its resolutions. The Chief Minister said that role of media in the present age was a reality, and that journalism was consider as a 4th pillar of the state in a democratic society.

He stressed on journalists to highlight the province’s problems and play positive role in the guidance of youth. Arshad Aziz Malik thanked the Chief Minister for taking keen interest in resolution of problems of journalists community. Arshad Malik said there are good relations between KP Govt and journalists and would continue for betterment of the province.