Nawaz to return to lead Pakistan: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday here said Nawaz Sharif would return from abroad to lead the country to progress and prosperity after becoming prime minister for the fourth time.

Speaking after his re-election as President of Pakistan Muslim League(N) for a four year term at the party’s Central General Council meeting, he said Nawaz Sharif was the builder of modern Pakistan and during his tenure as prime minister he eliminated energy shortages, laid down the network of roads, built infrastructure and developed agriculture, industry and other vital sectors of the economy.

He said he would hand over the presidentship of the party to Nawaz Sharif after his return to Pakistan. He thanked the General Council for electing him as its new president and his associates for the leadership positions in the party. He lauded Maryam Nawaz for courageously leading the party all across Pakistan despite all the difficulties that came in her way.

He said sixty percent of the population of the country were youth and Pakistan Muslim League (N) needed young leaders for the future. He appreciated workers of the party for standing by PML(N) despite going through hardships in jails and facing difficulties, adding similarly party leadership also stood its ground and faced oppression and suffering with courage and determination. He said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was working hard to steer the country’s economy out of the present difficulties. Those who were unduly criticizing Ishaq Dar had no place in the party, he added. The prime minister said the government met all the conditions of International Monetary Fund for meeting financial needs of the country. He reminded that PML(N) spent its political capital for the sake of the state at a time when inflation was high and international commodity prices skyrocketed.

Despite difficult economic conditions, common man was given relief in the budget and salaries were raised by 35 percent and pensions by 17 percent, he noted adding Pakistani nation was brave and would emerge from the current challenges. He said his government signed agreement with Azerbaijan to import gas and bought oil from Russia. He criticized Imran Niazi for spreading lies and false propaganda for his ulterior motives and to mislead people.

The PM said Nawaz Sharif had a comprehensive policy on Kashmir and he forcefully raised the issue of Kashmir at the international forums including the United Nations. Every Pakistani was ready to offer sacrifices for the freedom of Kashmir and no compromise would be made on the rights of Kashmiri people, he added.

PM, PPP leaders discuss prevailing political situation: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with a high level delegation of Pakistan Peoples Party and had a detailed discussion on the current political situation in the country.

Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Shah, Advisor to PM on Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Qamar uz Zaman Kaira, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Senator Nisar Khuro were part of the PPP delegation. Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal also attended the meeting. During the meeting, the PPP leadership appreciated the prime minister for measures for public welfare in the budget despite the difficult economic conditions.

Federal govt to give professional training, laptops to Balochistan’s youth: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif terming talented youth a “real asset” to Balochistan said the federal government would work on strengthening their professional capacity.

He said the youth in Balochistan would be given professional training in diverse areas and laptops would be distributed among them. He was talking to an eight-member delegation of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) from Balochistan led by Jafar Khan Mandokhel. The other delegates included Jamal Shah Kakar, Sardar Yaqoob Nasir, Agha Shah Zeb Durrani, Amir Afzal Mandokhel, Chaudhry Naeem, Naseer Achakzai, and Zaheer Khan.

PM Sharif said the progress of Pakistan was linked with the development of Balochistan. The government, he said, was working on priority over the development projects in Balochistan under the umbrella of China Pakistan Economic Corridor. The meeting discussed the current political situation in the country. The delegation thanked the prime minister for allocating special funds for development projects in the budgetary proposals of fiscal year 2023-24.