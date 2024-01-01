CM Maryam warns PTI to hold protest under the laws

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has urged PTI to hold protest demonstrations keeping in mind the rules and regulations and warned the agitators that no one be allowed to play with public properties.

Punjab CM warned profiteers and hoarders of crackdown against wrong practices during Ramazan.

CM Maryam Nawaz further said in order to control prices of essential prices, Punjab government was planning to set up new department.

She said government was trying its best to control non governance issues however, it will take time to control governance issues in the province.

Maryam Nawaz said that no one be transferred if he or she was performing good job. He said if Punjab Chief Secretary was doing good job, why should we order for his transfer, the CM questioned.

She endorsed her step of Nawaz Sharif image on Ramazan Relief Package, saying it was Nawaz Sharif’s government.

Maryam Nawaz said government won’t compromise on peace in the province. She said PTI women attacked police van.