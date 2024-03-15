ECP announces April 2 as date for for polling on 48 Senate seats

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced April 2 as the date for elections on 48 Senate seats, on Monday.

The electoral watchdog said the Senate election schedule will be issued on March 14, adding that the nomination papers would be available from today and could be submitted on March 15-16.

The ECP has finalised its preparations for the Senate elections.

The ECP said that 52 senators will retire on March 12 (tomorrow) after completing their six-year tenure.

The electoral watchdog added that polls will not be carried out on four Senate seats from the tribal areas.

According to the ECP, the Senate polls will be carried out on seven general seats, two women seats, two technocrat seats and one minority seat in Punjab.

It added that the elections will be contested on 12 seats in Sindh as well in the aforementioned denomination while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the polls will only be carried out on 11 seats.

The statement concluded that only two Senate seats will be contested in the capital city.