CM Naqvi inspects facilities at Jinnah Hospital

LAHORE (PPI): Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday visited Jinnah Hospital and inquired about the health of patients in the trauma center. According to the sources, Syed Mohsin Raza inspected facilities in various units including Unit -5 and Mehman Khana (guest house). He inquired about the treatment facilities of patients from their attendants. Patients and their family members piled complaints to the Punjab Chief Minister against poor facilities being provided to them.

A dozen of people said that they are not getting any kind of medicines from the hospitals and they are forced to buy the drugs from the market. Some people filed complaints that the ACs of the units are dysfunctional. Chief Minister expressed his displeasure over not getting better facilities for the patients. Syed Mohsin Naqvi assured the patients to address their grievances immediately. The CM said that he is doing his level best to ensure the best health facilities for the patients during his short stint in the office. “No patient has to suffer in the hospital, the Chief Minister directed to the hospital administration. He warned that violators will be dealt with an iron hand.

Chief Minister Punjab also visited Sheikh Ejaz Trust Dialysis Centre in the company of Board of Management Allama Iqbal Medical College Chairman Gohar Ijaz.

The CM inquired the patients about the facilities being provided to them. Patients expressed their pleasure and said that they never faced any problems during dialysis. The C M appreciated the Board of Management Chairman Gohar Ijaz for the excellent facilities provided to the patients.

“We will provide full support to whoever works for the betterment of the hospital,” he added. Gohar Ijaz while briefing the Chief Minister of Punjab, said that they are bringing the world’s latest kidney transplant system.

Naqvi also visited the laundry and basement of the hospital.

While seeing the dilapidated condition of the hospital’s laundry, he expressed his anger and directed the chairman to call a board meeting tomorrow to improve it immediately. On the accumulation of water in the basement, Lahore Commissioner was instructed to improve the water drainage system immediately.

Chief Minister also visited burn center and OPDs in order to provide better treatment facilities to the patients. The CM also canceled the parking contract owing to overcharging from the patients.