Desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden strongly condemnable: Sharjeel

KARACHI : Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit of Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has expressed the Pakistan People’s Party’s and the Sindh government’s strong condemnation of the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, this abhorrent act has been widely condemned by people around the world, regardless of their religion or nationality. It is regarded as a reprehensible act, and we join in strongly condemning it as well.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Archives Complex in Clifton, Karachi, Sharjeel Inam Memon highlighted that the duration of power outages has been prolonged in Karachi, and rural areas of the province are experiencing even more severe load shedding. Consequently, the people are enduring immense hardship. Memon urged the Prime Minister and federal government to take immediate and strict action, directing relief measures to alleviate the suffering of the people in Sindh.

He stated that Jamaat-e-Islami has been spreading false propaganda against the Sindh government and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in recent days. It is worth noting that Jamaat-e-Islami received significantly fewer votes than our party. Furthermore, even the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not vote in favor of Jamaat-e-Islami. Despite this, Jamaat-e-Islami continues to engage in baseless propaganda against us. We urge the Election Commission to investigate the utilization of Jamaat-e-Islami’s funds. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that he invite Jamaat-e-Islami to refrain from placing blame and instead collaborate for progress. He encouraged them to come together, discuss the issues at hand, and work collectively to find solutions for the city’s problems.

He said that Jamaat-e-Islami should move beyond their previous approaches and work together in a collaborative manner, Jamaat-e-Islami acquired seats as a result of the MQM’s boycott, for which they should express gratitude to MQM.

He highlighted that even during the days of Eid, the elected representatives of the Pakistan People’s Party actively participated in the cleaning efforts. He stated that Tehreek-e-Insaaf expressed no confidence in the Chief Justice yesterday, which is an attempt to exert pressure on the judiciary. He said that just as PTI resorted to false propaganda against their country’s institutions, they are now employing the same tactic against the judiciary in order to seek relief. Imran Khan, a known liar who has caused harm to the public treasury and tarnished Pakistan’s reputation, stands accused of looting Tosha Khana, a fact recognized worldwide. However, questioning the eligibility for hearing his actions today is itself a questionable sign.

He said that Imran Khan desires to reinstate Saqib Nisar to his former position, despite the fact that Saqib Nisar had previously legalized Imran Khan’s residence. It is noteworthy that Saqib Nisar and his sons were found selling party tickets of PTI. He said that when an individual of such nature is placed in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the truth will come to light. The sons-in-law and sons of Saqib Nisar should face legal proceedings since both Saqib Nisar and his children obtained unlawful advantages.

He stated that Asad Toor is a respected YouTuber, and there should be a thorough investigation into the allegations surrounding his vlog.

He stated that no individual should be considered above the law, and if there are lingering suspicions against anyone, it is crucial to investigate the reasons behind them. He questioned why the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has not initiated an inquiry against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He emphasized the necessity of tracing the origins and destinations of funds, calling for transparency and accountability. He stressed the importance of upholding the principles outlined in the law and constitution. He stated that the level of protection afforded to the leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf thus far raises concerns. Despite causing significant harm to valuable and important property, no actions have been taken against him. Is it justifiable to label such an individual as “good to see you”? These matters are intolerable and go beyond acceptable limits.

He emphasized that the Pakistan People’s Party advocates for the implementation of the rule of law and the constitution in the country, the prosperity and unity of our nation depend on upholding these principles, we all should work together for this country.

He stated that today Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is committed to seeking improvements in the Pakistani economy, promoting mutual trade, and creating employment opportunities for the youth in Japan. This vision reflects the leadership’s priorities and goals.

In response to a question, he stated that the videos featuring the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf and their leaders serve as evidence that they had premeditated plans for May 9. Furthermore, he mentioned that while the Chairman PTI and his family are celebrating Eid ul Azha in air-conditioned rooms, the party’s workers are facing hardships in jails. In response to a question, he stated that the Pakistan People’s Party does not coerce its members into expressing a specific viewpoint. The party values dissenting voices and encourages open dialogue. Decisions within the party are made based on merit.

In response to a question, he stated that countries like India consistently make efforts against Pakistan. However, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari effectively countered these efforts. Even during his visit to India, he expressed a firm stance on crucial issues such as Kashmir, Kulbhushan Yadav and other important issues.

In response to a question, he stated that anti-Pakistan forces have been utilizing social media platforms to undermine Pakistan. He pointed out that the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) appointed certain individuals directly to grade 19 positions and exploited government resources for personal gain. He commended the PTI for effectively managing affairs and highlighted an incident where petrol bombs were thrown at the uniformed forces. He questioned that if any other party had done this, how it had been treated?

In response to a question, he stated that the funds collected from the sale of sacrificial skins could potentially be utilized to support opposition parties in the upcoming elections.

In response to another question, he mentioned that with the recent agreement with the IMF, there have been improvements, which may lead to a decrease in prices. However, he assured that the government will take appropriate action against those engaged in illegal profiteering.

In response to a question, he stated that it is important to acknowledge and respect the choice of the people, regardless of whom they voted for.