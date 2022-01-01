CM pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Saturday paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his struggle to create a separate homeland for Muslims of subcontinent and said that his dedication and unflinching resolve for the cause would always be remembered.

In a message issued in connection with birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, KP CM said that we should follow his golden principles of unity, faith and discipline to further improve country’s stature in comity of nations.

He said that we could lead country on the way of progress and prosperity by following golden principles of father of nation. He said that animosity of India towards Pakistan has proved that Quaid-e-Azam was right to launch struggle for creation of a separate homeland for Muslims.

Mahmood Khan said that Pakistan in impregnable and its people are fully capable to foil nefarious designs of enemies. He said that defense and sovereignty of the country is our priority and nation is fully prepared to preserve it against any misadventure.

CM felicitates Christian community on Christmas: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has felicitated Christian community on Christmas and said that minority communities are free to follow their religion and enjoy rights as enshrined in constitution of the country.

In a message issued in connection with Christmas, KP CM said that constitution of the country gives equal rights to minorities like majority community and added that minorities have full freedom to celebrate their festivals and follow religious practices.

He said that provincial government has also taken various steps for facilitation and welfare of minorities living in KP. He said that government has started provision of stipends to religious leaders of Christians besides reducing their age limits to get government employments.

He also stressed promotion of religious harmony and praised role of Christian community in development of the country. (APP)