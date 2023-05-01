COAS, British CGS discuss various issues

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday met Chief of General Staff (CGS) UK Army General Sir Patrick Nicholas Yardley Monrad and discussed regional security issues, according to military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), CGS UK Army General Sir Patrick Nicholas Yardley Monrad Sanders called on COAS General Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) today.

Upon arrival, CGS UK Army laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. “A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary,” the statement said.

During the meeting, regional security issues and matters of mutual interest were discussed. The visiting dignitary acknowledged the sacrifices and achievements of Pakistan Army in fight against terrorism and efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.

Earlier, the CGS UK had also called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the British Army’s Chief of the General Staff (CGS), General Sir Patrick Sanders arrived in Pakistan on a five-day visit. During his visit, General Sir Patrick Sanders would meet with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, alongside other Defence Engagement activities and discussions on bilateral military cooperation in response to climate change related crises would be a key focus of the visit, a news release said.

General Sir Patrick Sanders’ visit comes almost one year after Pakistan’s devastating floods which left nearly one third of the country submerged and affected an estimated 33 million people. The UK’s Ministry of Defence was directly involved in providing assistance for flood relief operations, airlifting in eight boats and ten portable generators at the request of Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff.