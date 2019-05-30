COAS endorses sentencing of two army and one civil officers

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa endorsed the punishment to two army and one civil officer on the charges of espionage/ leakage of sensitive information to foreign agencies prejudice to the national security.

According to a brief statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the officers were tried under the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and Official Secret Act by separate Field General Court Martial (FGCM) for separate cases.

Lieutenant General (retd) Javed Iqbal has been awarded 14 years rigorous imprisonment, while Brigadier (retd) Raja Rizwan has been awarded the death sentence.

Doctor Wasim Akram, who was employed at a sensitive organization, has also been awarded the death penalty.

Some 400 officers of every rank have been given various punishments, including dismissal from service, during the last two years.