Trade deficit reduced by eight percent: Dr Firdous

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the economy is heading towards improvement as a result of difficult decisions taken by the PTI government.

In a tweet on Thursday, she said that despite payment of record debt during the financial year 2018-19, trade deficit was reduced by eight percent while remittances witnessed an increase of nine percent.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the flag bearers of dynastic politics are disturbed that why did Prime Minister Imran Khan rid Pakistan of the dictatorial rule of two families?

She said under the garb of Charter of Democracy, these flag bearers of dynastic politics had also fixed the turns of their children.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the people of Pakistan foiled their plot by giving genuine mandate to Imran Khan.