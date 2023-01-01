COAS opens special forces exercise

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Opening Ceremony of Multi-National Special Forces Exercise “Eternal Brotherhood-II” was held at Barotha. Special Forces contingents from Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Turkiye and Uzbekistan are participating in two weeks long exercise.

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff visited Barotha Garrison and interacted with the exercising participants. Army Chief was briefed on scope/ conduct of the exercise by General officer Commanding Special Service Group.

The exercise is aimed at further harnessing the historic military to military relations among the friendly countries, including nurturing of joint employment concept, while identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaborations and benefitting from each other’s experience against terrorism.

Prior to visiting Brotha, COAS also visited Junior Leadership Academy (JLA) Shinkiari, which is the Center of Excellence for training of Non Commissioned Officers. He laid floral wreath at Yadgaar e Shuhada and addressed the participants of the Academy. COAS remarked that “Junior Leaders are the backbone of Pakistan Army and are key to success in Conventional and Unconventional Warfare.”

“Our standard of professionalism and leadership is par excellence compared to any modern army of the world. Junior leaders of Pak Army have proven their mettle in the fields of training, operations and world class competitions across the world”, COAS concluded. On arrival at JLA and Brotha, COAS was received by Inspector General Training & Evaluation.