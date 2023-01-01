Youth hold key in creating better future: KP CM

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan has said that two-third population of Pakistan consists of youth below the age of thirty, and as such our youth hold the key to creating a better future adding that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is aware of its responsibilities towards youth, particularly those who need greater support, encouragement and opportunities to succeed in life.

He was addressing as chief guest the inaugural session of Rural Youth Summit (RYS) 2023 here on Tuesday. The three-days transformative summit has been organized by the Pakistan Community Support Project (PCSP) with the partnership of the World Bank and Multi Donor Trust Fund (MTDF) that drew participants from across the country.

In his address to the participants, the Chief Minister termed the holding of Rural Youth Summit as a pioneering event of Pakistan and said that the summit is dedicated to rural youth empowerment, and the same will be carried forward every year as a flagship initiative. He remarked that the event would bring learning opportunities for rural youth like never before to engage with experts on rural development issues, adding that the Rural Youth Summit would also offer to enhance their knowledge, improve their skills, and promote their role in shaping the future of Pakistan.

“The government is taking steps to bring the rural youth at par with their more privileged counterparts settled in the urban centre of the province,” Azam Khan maintained; and continued that the provincial government believed in uplifting the under privileged youth by providing them opportunities for education, training and employability.

The chief minister said that young people could be harnessed through sustained investment in their personal and professional development adding that only by prioritizing state investment in young people, we can take the youth of the province from promise to productivity. Azam Khan reiterated that only by creating education opportunities through scholarships, developing professional skills through trainings, providing internships and entrepreneurial opportunities, ensuring their wellbeing through sports facilities and fast-track development of young men and women in the under-developed areas we will truly empower the youth in the province. He termed the rural youth summit as a testament of commitment and a step towards fulfilling the promise to the rural youth.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of all those who worked tirelessly for the successful holding of the event, and expressed his gratitude to the World Bank, PCSP, and MDTF for their support in making the Rural Youth Summit happen.

The Rural Youth Summit 2023 with a theme i.e. “Digital solutions for Rural Youth” aimed at the empowerment of male and female youth based in rural areas with digital tools and latest technologies.