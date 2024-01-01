COAS urges youth to uphold their faith, culture and civilization

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, Nishan Imtiaz (Military), Wednesday urged the youth of Pakistan to uphold their faith, culture and civilization and to resist the influence of Western and Hindu ideologies.

In a historic speech at the Jinnah Convention Center Islamabad, he said that the purpose of creating Pakistan was to establish a distinct identity for the Muslims of the subcontinent, not to imitate others.

He expressed his confidence in the potential and talent of the young generation, calling them the future builders of Pakistan and the true followers of Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam.

He also warned them of the dangers of terrorism and social media propaganda, which he said were aimed at creating uncertainty, chaos and despair in the society.

He advised them to verify any news they receive from social media sources and to adopt a positive and research-oriented mindset.

He quoted a verse from the Holy Qur’an that instructs the believers to confirm any news brought by a transgressor.

He compared the establishment of Pakistan to the State of Madinah, which he said were both founded on the base of Kalma Tayyaba.

He highlighted the blessings of Allah on Pakistan, such as its abundant mineral resources, agriculture and young manpower.

He also praised the patience and resilience of the Pakistani nation in times of difficulty and ease.

He assured them that the Pakistan Army was always ready to defend the country against any threat or conspiracy and that Pakistan would never compromise on its sovereignty.

The COAS said that Pakistan was their identity and existence and that they should maintain the legacy of their ancestors and have full faith in the bright future of Pakistan.