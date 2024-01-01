PM Kakar appoints Gohar Ejaz as caretaker interior minister

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul-Haq-Kakar Wednesday approved the appointment of Gohar Ejaz as the caretaker interior minister.

Gohar Ejaz, who is already serving as the caretaker minister of commerce and industry, will hold the additional portfolio of interior ministry.

The post of interior minister was vacant after Sarfaraz Bugti resigned from the caretaker cabinet to contest the general elections.

Gohar Ejaz is a prominent industrialist and former chairman of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA).