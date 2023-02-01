COAS, US civil-military agree to enhance ties

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), COAS called on key US Government and Military officials during his ongoing visit to US including, Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State, General Llyod J. Austin (Retired), Secretary of Defence, Victoria Nuland, Deputy Secretary of State, Jonathan Finer, Deputy National Security Adviser and General Charles Q Brown, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Matters of bilateral interests, global and regional security issues, and ongoing conflicts were discussed during the meetings. Both sides agreed to continue engagement for exploring potential avenues of bilateral collaboration in pursuit of shared interests.

During the meetings with defence officials, counter terrorism cooperation and defence collaboration were identified as core areas of cooperation. Both sides reiterated the intent to increase interaction and explore ways to expand the scope of mutually beneficial engagements.

COAS underscored the importance of understanding each other’s perspectives on regional security issues and developments affecting strategic stability in South Asia. In this context, COAS especially highlighted the importance of resolving the Kashmir Issue in accordance with international law and relevant UNSC resolutions.

COAS also interacted with the Pakistani overseas community. In a reception hosted by Embassy of Pakistan, COAS met members of the Pakistani community. COAS appreciated the positive role being played by Pakistani overseas community towards the country’s progress and development.

During interaction, topics of varying dimensions were discussed and COAS appreciated efforts of Pakistani Diaspora. He also welcomed & encouraged the diaspora to invest through SIFC which is already yielding success in various dimensions. COAS also highlighted that US is the largest export market for Pakistan constituting 21.5 % of our total exports and dispelled rumours about special screening, denial of visas and detentions.

Army Chief said “Pakistani diaspora anywhere around the world is held in high regard as they are ambassadors of Pakistan and contribute significantly to Pakistan in varying domains. Members of the Pakistani community expressed their pride in role and contributions of Pakistan Army towards well being of Pakistan.

COAS extended good wishes to the complete Pakistani community in their efforts. He also met Mr Tanweer Ahmed who graciously had donated $ 9 million for NUST in the field of IT development in Pakistan. COAS appreciated him and said Pakistan is proud of heroes like him.