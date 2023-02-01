KP CM directs resolution of LB problems

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The caretaker Chief Minister Justice Retired Arshad Hussain Shah here Friday directed resolutions of local bodies problems.

In order to address the issues of Local Bodies in the province on sustainable basis, the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah has directed the quarters concerned to come up with a way-forward and realistic proposals within a week to this end. The caretaker provincial government will take all possible steps within its mandate to resolve the issues of local bodies on priority basis.

He was charging a meeting held here at Chief Minister’s House on Friday to discuss the issues of local bodies. Besides, caretaker cabinet members Ahmed Rasool Bangash, Engineer Aamir Nadeem Durrani, Dr. Syed Sarfaraz Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and administrative secretaries of concerned departments attended the meeting. The meeting discussed at length the issues being faced by the local bodies.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the issue of establishing offices for village and neighborhood councils in newly merged districts would be addressed on priority. The chief minister said that, he will personally meet the representatives of local government next week and listen to their issues. He directed the quarters concerned to complete the homework to this end.