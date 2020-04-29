Combating coronavirus: Pakistani flag shines on Switzerland’s Matterhorn mountain

Monitoring Report

ZERMATT: The Pakistan national flag recently adorned the Matterhorn mountain in Zermatt, Switzerland.

The photo of the flag being projected on the famous mountain was shared on its official social media account.

Flags of several countries have been showcased on the popular mountain in the Alps, including that of the UAE.

“In Pakistan with high mountains like Switzerland, the spread of the coronavirus is on the rise. We show solidarity with the people of Pakistan and wish them much strength,” the tweet said.