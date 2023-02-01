Commerce Minister meets with EU envoy

KABUL (Agencies): Acting Commerce and Industry Minister Nooruddin Azizi met with Raffaella Iodice, Chargé d’affaires of European Union in Kabul.

A statement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry received by Bakhtar News Agency stated that Raffaella Iodice talked about the programs of EU and the provision of humanitarian and economic aid as well as cooperation with the private sector in Afghanistan.

She said that EU has an active presence in Afghanistan which tried to share a real economic image of Afghanistan with the world.

Acting Commerce and Industry Minister Mr. Nooruddin Azizi has assured of cooperation with the European Union to implement its programs in fields of ecnomomy and self-sufficiency of Afghanistan.