Humanitarian assistance should not be politicized

KABUL (Agencies): Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation in a meeting with the Vice President of International Rescue Committee (IRC) for Asia said that helping the needy should not be linked to political issues.

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation in a statement on Wednesday said that Khalilur Rahman Haqqani, Acting Refugees and Repatriation Minister, met with Adnan bin Junaid, Vice President of IRC for Asia.

The source said that the two sides discussed the distribution of winter assistance to the destitute people and the current problems of families suffering from poverty.

Mr. Haqqani thanked charitable organizations provided help to the people of Afghanistan in difficult situations and said that helping the needy and deserving people is a responsibility which should not be politicized.

He added that the ministry is ready to cooperate with institutions in providing conditions for the survey and distribution of aid, but the aid delivery should not be subject to conditions and religious issues, culture and traditions of the people should be respected.

All the activities of the institutions should be in coordination with the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation and based on transparency, he said.

Adnan bin Junaid, vice president of IRC for Asia, said that they will observe the mentioned points and will continue their cooperation during surveys and distribution of aid.