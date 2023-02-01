Commerce ministry supports traders, industrialists: Jamal

KABUL (Agencies): Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry Mawlavi Qudaratullah Jamal during a meeting with traders and industrialists said that the ministry supports businesspeople in the country.

During the meeting, the traders discussed to building an advanced health center for treatment of cancer diseases in the country with the investment of a joint stock company.

The businesspeople also shared their problems regarding visas and asked for finding solutions to them.

They also asked for prevention of copying their products by other companies.

Mr. Jamal said that the Supreme Leader of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry are supporting the traders and industrialists.

The deputy minister assured them to resolve their problems and told traders.