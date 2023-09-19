Commonwealth Youth Ministers Meeting: Javed Afridi participated in gathering

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Javed Afridi, Chairman Zalmi Foundation and Peshawar Zalmi participated in the special gathering of the Tenth Commonwealth Youth Ministers Meeting.

On the occasion of the Commonwealth Youth Celebration Year, Zalmi Foundation introduced the ‘Peace and Crease’ program.

The meeting, presided over by the Government of Pakistan, was attended by ministers and senior government officials from forty-six countries.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani, also was present at the event. Zalmi Foundation presented the ‘Peace and Crease’ project during the meeting, aimed at promoting peace and conveying positive message through cricket.

An exhibition cricket match was also organized by Zalmi Foundation. Zalmi foundation has the honor of being associated with the Commonwealth.

Javed Afridi, Chairman Zalmi Foundation, met with the Secretary of the Commonwealth and presented a special shirt.