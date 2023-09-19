Faisal Vawda labels previous cabinet members ‘most wanted’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former senator Faisal Vawda on Tuesday labelled the previous cabinet members from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government ‘most wanted’ and termed them the ‘expired corrupt leaders’.

Faisal Vawda posted a photo of the previous cabinet members including former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote that the photo showed many people from different political parties and some of them were not appearing the photo yet.

He blamed the PDM government for bringing destruction and misfortune to Pakistan.

The former senator criticised the dilapidated governance system of Pakistan in the name of democracy. He slammed the rulers for doing nothing for the nationals who are even deprived of everything.

Earlier, Vawda alleged that Khawaja Asif admitted that Nawaz Sharif built a narrative to topple the government by using former army chief Qamar Bajwa’s name in public rallies.

In a detailed Twitter message, Faisal Vawda blamed the prominent political leaders for political instability in the country. He said that political leaders cannot put the country on the right path when they cannot adopt a concrete stance.

He alleged that Khawaja Asif admitted that Nawaz Sharif used Qamar Bajwa’s name in public rallies to build a narrative for toppling the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and later urged the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers to vote for then army chief’s extension.

“On the other hand, the PTI chief also gave an extension to Bajwa and later built an anti-government narrative. Asif Ali Zardari [PPP co-chairman] voted for running the Sindh government and later adopted an anti-establishment narrative before the nation.”

The former federal minister said that JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman also collected benefits from the political situation and tried to challenge the establishment.

Vawda said that politicians are seemingly free to hurl abuses against anyone or present themselves for being used just to gain power.

“It raises a question of whether Qamar Bajwa or all political parties including PDM, PTI and others are wrong. The time has arrived to not forget the past of the people who still hate the establishment and cannot think about the country’s interests.”

He said that only common people can face jail in the country but not influential people. Vawda said that the police did not arrest a judge’s wife despite brutally torturing a minor girl and later she was granted bail.

Faisal Vawda said that there is no way out to get rid of such leaders for so many years. (NNI)