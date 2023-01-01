Completion of ongoing uplift plans priority: Governor

F.P. Report



PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali Friday said the country is suffering from economic problems, but projects of public interest in the merged districts are among the main priorities of the present government.



This he said while chairing a high-level meeting of the Department of Communications and Construction held at the Governor House. In the meeting, the supervising Provincial Minister Muhammad Ali Shah, Secretary of Communications and Construction Department Imtiaz Ali Shah and other officials of the Department were also present.



In the meeting, the Governor was briefed on the development projects of the Department of Communications and Construction and ongoing development projects in the adjoining districts. Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali on this occasion directed to provide a list of ongoing projects under the Annual Development Program in the merged districts.



Haji Ghulam Ali said that discussions would be held with the Federation for the release of required funds for the ongoing projects of the Department of Communications and Construction in the merged districts. He said, despite its bad financial position as the country is suffering from economic problems, the projects of public interest in the merged districts are among the main priorities to complete.