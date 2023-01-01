F.P. Report



PESHAWAR: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan administered oath from three Additional Judges as Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel, Justice Ijaz Khan and Justice Muhammad Faheem Wali, on Friday.



During oath taking ceremony all Judges of Peshawar High Court graced the occasion. Amongst the others, the ceremony was attended by the Advocate General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, District & Sessions Judge, Peshawar, Additional Attorney General of Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Vice Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, Presidents and General Secretary along with cabinet of Peshawar High Court Bar Association, Peshawar, President & General Secretaries of Peshawar High Court Bar Associations Abbottabad, D.I. Khan, Mingora & Bannu Bench.



Moreover, President & General Secretary along with cabinet of District Bar Association Peshawar, Principal Officers of Peshawar High Court and Special Courts Judges, Peshawar. A large number of senior lawyers also attended the ceremony.