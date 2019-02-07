Consumers decry DABS for 10afs bill printing charge

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Some residents of central capital Kabul complain the Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat collects extra 10 afghanis as bill printing charge, something they termed unfair. According to the power utility, it has 475,000 consumers all over the country and based on their number, the power utility collects 4.7 million afghanis extra as bill printing cost.

Nangyalai Nawzad, a resident of Kabul, told Pajhwok: “DABS should not take the 10 afghanis stationery charge because most of the consumers are poor people.”

Rahim Gul, another resident, termed the extra charge as corruption, saying: “Our people are poor and charging 10 afghanis is not fair, the DABS should charge two afghanis as printing cost.”

But a private printing company said one electricity bill with all specifications was printed against 1.25 afghanis.

Wahidullah Tawhidi, spokesman for DABS, about the 10 afghanis said: “People who are working in this section are paid salaries and the costs on transport, color for printer, computer and electricity, therefore we should collect 10 afghanis.” Tawhidi said DABS was a commercial firm, which supported its employees, calling the 10 afghanis charge as appropriate.

About the private printing company’s claim, Tawhidi said they had several reasons to show why DABS charged 10 afghanis as stationery cost. (Pajhwok)