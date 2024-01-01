ANP demands transparent elections on time

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party senior vice president and former chief minister Ameer Haidar Khan Hoti has said his party wants timely and transparent elections in the country. He was addressing a party gathering at Khall as chief guest here on Thursday. The rally was also addressed by the ANP candidate for NA 6 Haji Bahadar Khan, NA 7 Zahid Khan, PK 14 Malik Muhammad Zeb, PK 16 Sajjad Yousafzai, Malik Muhammad Ayub Khan and others.

Mr Hoti said that any selected government imposed on the country would not be able to overcome the existing crisis. He alleged the previous government led by Imran Khan had destroyed the country socially, politically and economically.

He said that during the PTI rule the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa owed 1 thousand billion rupees in nine years. He said the ANP leaders and workers were also treated with cruelty and excesses and carried funerals but they did not do shameful and anti-national acts like the May 9. “Those who throw people’s turbans are locked up in Adiala Jail today”, Haider Khan said, adding that if the Awami National Party succeeded in election, it would support the party in the center that will give its full rights to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that two former Chief Ministers were involved in Malam Jabba, Billion Tree Tsunami and BRT scams who would be taken into account if ANP formed government in this province. He said the ANP would achieve great success in the general elections and would form the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the leadership of Asfandiar Wali Khan and Aimal Khan.