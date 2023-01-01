Cop firing outside girl’s school kills one, 5 injured

Shafi Ullah

MINGORA: One girl student killed while five other injured including a teacher due to policeman firing outside a private school at Sangota area of distric Swat, on Tuesday. According to details, two girls are in critical condition while the policeman who opened firing has been arrested.

Regional Police Officer Malakand alon with District Police Officer Swat visited Saidu Teaching Hospital and meet the injured girls in the incident, they reiterated their determination to fulfill the demands of justice. The deceased student identified as Roma 10 years of age, resident of Char Bagh, was killed on the spot. However, policeman identified as constable Alam Khan resident of Islampur, who was posted outside a private school in Sangota.

The injured students identified as Rahiba, Warish, Nahid and Hureen while the victims belong to Swat were seriously injured and were rushed to Saidu Sharif Hospital for medical assistance. After the incident, the officials of Manglawar police station arrested the police constable Alam Khan who fired on the students.

After the incident, RPO Malakand Region Nasir Mehmood Sati and District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur have ordered an investigation into the incident in this regard. They said that special investigation team has been formed which is investigating. DPO swat Shafi Ullah visited Saidu Teaching Hospital and meet the injured students. He issued orders to the hospital administration to provide all facilities to the injured students.