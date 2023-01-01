Cop martyred in Turbat suicide attack

F.P. Report

TURBAT: A police constable was killed and three other police personnel, including a female police constable, sustained injuries in a suicide attack carried out by a female suicide bomber on Commissioner road area of Turbat in Balochistan province on Saturday.

According to Deputy Commissioner, Turbat, the incident took place on Commissioner road area of Turbat where unidentified female suicide attacker blew herself up near the vehicle of security forces, resultantly, one police constable namely Niaz Ahmed was killed and three others, including a female police constable, sustained injuries.

Personnel of Frontier Corps (FC), Police and other security forces reached the site of the blast, cordoned off the area and rushed body and injured of the suicide attack to Turbat Hospital. Further investigation was underway.

Expressing heartfelt grief and sorrow over the killing of one police constable and injuring of three other police personnel, including a female police constable, in the terrorist attack in Turbat city, Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus said that purpose of terrorism was to thwart the process of development in Balochistan and demoralise security forces, said a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Saturday. Bizenjo said that the nefarious designs of terrorists would not be allowed to succeed. He said that the determination and courage of security forces could not be demoralised.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday condemned suicide attack on police personnel in Turbat. In a message, he sympathised with the families of the martyred policemen and condoled with them. He directed Chief Minister Balochistan to give martyrs package to the families of martyred police personnel and make arrangements for the education of their children.

He said the policemen were the martyrs of the nation and the nation recognized their sacrifices. He also expressed sympathy with the injured female police official. He ordered that best possible medical assistance should be provided to the police official. He prayed to Allah for elevation of ranks of martyred policemen in Jannah and for grant of patience to the bereaved families.