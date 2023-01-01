Muqam survives unhurt in Shangla terrorist attack

F.P. Report

SHANGLA: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam survived unhurt in terrorist attack on him in Martung area of district Shangla of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

According to details, Amir Muqam was targeted by the militants during a visit to his hometown for the inauguration of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office. An exchange of fire took place between the assailants and the police after the attackers after which they fled the scene.

Expressing his special thanks to Allah Almighty for survival in terrorist attack, Amir Muqam said that he was grateful to the people of Shangla for supporting him. It should be mentioned here that the PML-N leader was attacked at the same place in 2014. The two attacks on a convoy of Muqam had left ANP leader Mian Mushtaq and at least seven other people dead. He described terrorists as enemies of the country. Pakistan can achieve goals of development and stability “only by curbing the terrorism,” Muqam said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the attempt on the life of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President and his Advisor Engineer Amir Muqam in Martong area of Shangla.

Talking to Amir Muqam on Saturday, he said, “We are thankful to Allah Almighty that Amir Muqam remained safe in the attack and there was no loss of life.” Premier Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute to bravery and steadfastness of the PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President.

“You are lion of Nawaz Sharif and we appreciate your services for the public, nation and the party,” he added. An attempt was also made on the life of Amir Muqam at the same place in 2014.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif Saturday called Adviser to PM Amir Muqam and condemned the deadly terrorist attack. Maryam Nawaz paid tribute to Amir saying Amir is a brave man as he continued to serve the public despite the terrorism threats.

Eradication of terrorism is a very crucial step that has to be taken for the development and stability of Pakistan and the entire nation stands with its armed forces, rangers, police and law enforcement agencies in this fight, she added. Maryam said that Pakistan will be freed from terrorism once again like in 2018 under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.