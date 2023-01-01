Cop martyred, jawan injured in Buner terrorist attack

Abdul Rehman Abid

BUNER: A police drive was killed and army personnel injured when terrorists attacked security forces vechicle with rocket in Eelum mountainous area of Buner district, on Saturday.

The police vain driver identified as constable Amir Zada and army man Hawaldar Nisar Khan while militants attacked their vain on way to joint operation camp in Elum. District Police Office confirmed that the police vain was on way to joint operation team base camp at GMS Elum Ghar while the militants hit the vain with rocket killing the police vain driver on spot and injured army man.

The DPO office shared the police vain was taking food stuffs for the joint operation camp. The DPO office shared that the police and army personnel were rushed the spot and the dead body and the injured were taken to DHQ hospital Daggar.

As per DPO office the dead body was coffin in Pakistan and police flags and presented guard of honour at police Daggar where Namaz Janaza offered and the coffin transported to native village Katlang for last rituals. The police party and army personnel rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area and started search operation to net the militants and dozens suspected were netted. However no arrest from the wanted militants were shared till our going to the press.

As per DPO office the police and army teams were there in Elum Ghar for search and strike operation for the last many days to trace the militants. Its pertinent to mention here that the district police were arrested two militants with hands grenades on way to Gokand who during interrogations were identified net work in tehsil Gadezai following CTD team was raided and arrested about 40 militants and recovered arms. This joint search and strike operation in the popular Elum Ghar was started in the light of information’s were received from the arrested militants.