Petrol price should cut to Rs 150 per liter: JI

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Siraj-ul-Haq said that two families have been dominating the country for a long time and are now dreaming of ruling again.

In his statement on Saturday, He said that Jamaat-e-Islami will come to power and hold those accountable who return home and build properties outside.

Haq said that inflation and unemployment have increased due to the wrong decisions made in the last five years. He said that the caretaker government is sticking to the policies of the previous governments and the situation is getting worse. He demanded that petroleum price be decreased to 150 rupees per liter, after the fall of dollar value and oil prices in the global market.

Haq said that Jamaat-e-Islami is in the field to protect the rights of the people. He said that the movement against inflation and expensive electricity continues and there will be a sit-in in front of the Governor House in Karachi on October 8.

Haq said that Jamaat-e-Islami is struggling to protect the rule of law and the rule of law in the country.

He said that we want a clean and transparent election and the Election Commission should give the date of the election and conduct the election in an impartial manner. Haq said that Pakistan is the only country in the world that came into existence on the basis of an ideology.

He said that the world colonial powers did not accept it wholeheartedly from the beginning and made it the center of conspiracies. Haq said that the economic depression, unrest and explosions in the country are the result of the conspiracies of the colonial powers. He said that the ruling elite imposed on the country for years submitted to colonialism instead of the nation and protected the interests of financial institutions and also promoted personal interests.