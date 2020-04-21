Coronavirus fears: Balochistan govt extends coronavirus lockdown till May 5

F.P. Report

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 5, on Tuesday.

The Balochistan Home Department has issued a notification in this regard and the government has urged all to stay at home.

On the other hand, the lockdown continues in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

All provincial regimes are working to ensure that people stay safe and do not visit outside unnecessarily.