Govt to ensure protection of people from coronavirus outbreak, says Dr Firdous

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says government is taking steps to protect the people from outbreak of coronavirus and save them from hunger.

In a tweet, she said whole nation is engaged in the war against coronavirus, while the PML- N leadership is worried about Sharif family.

She said Opposition Leader after his return from England has preferred to remain in self-isolation.

Special Assistant said those who used the law for personal benefits should know that in Naya Pakistan national institutions are free and law is supreme.

She urged Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to ask Sharif family to return the looted money of the nation.