Coronavirus patient flees Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital

F.P. Report

LAHORE: As Pakistan like the rest of the world is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, a patient infected by the virus fled Jinnah Hospital in Lahore on Thursday.

According to the hospital’s medical superintendent, the said patient was a 24-year-old girl – a resident of the Gulshan-e-Ravi area of Lahore – who left the high-dependency ward two days ago.

They are trying to hunt down the girl with the help of police while using her details.