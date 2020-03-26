ECC approves fund to fight coronavirus spread

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet has approved fund worth billions of rupees to fight the spread of Coronavirus, civil work, FATA TDP emergency recovery project, and Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme.

The ECC meeting was held in Islamabad on Thursday with Prime Minister’s Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in chair.

The ECC approved technical supplementary grants of 275 million rupees for capital outlay on civil works, over 84 million for FATA TDP Emergency Recovery Project, 5.5 billion rupees for SDGs Achievement Program, and five billion rupees for NDMA to fight the spread of Corona virus on emergency basis.

The technical supplementary grant approved for NDMA shall be utilized to gain logistic support and the provision of different types of personal protection equipment against the virus like respirators and face masks.