Couldn’t see any mentionable thing in interior Sindh: Firdous

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Sunday said he could not see any commendable thing during his visit to interior Sindh.

Talking about his visit to a Sanghar hospital, while addressing a press conference in Karachi, Firdous Shamim Naqvi said he could not find any single bed in good condition in the hospital.

He said there was no arrangement for killing mosquitoes and the machine allocated for this purpose was not operational.

The opposition leader said he liked the dialysis ward, however he came to know that it was not run by the government.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said every patient was being treated with the same medicine. He offered the provincial health minister to visit along him to check authenticity of the claims.

He said 27 persons were getting more than 1.1 million rupees salary.

Pointing out towards lack of facilities including fire extinguishing facility, Firdous Naqvi said wondered how a fire would be doused.

He said only 46 nurses were working in a hospital of 200 beds. He said less iron rods were used in construction of the hospital building.

The PTI leader said filter plant was also not functioning properly.