Large-scale reforms to be introduced in police dept: Fawad Chaudhry

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government had decided to bring large-scale reforms in police department to improve its performance.

Briefing media after provincial cabinet meeting in Lahore, Fawad Chaudhry said that matters pertaining to governance in Punjab and police reforms were discussed during various meetings chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore today (Sunday).

He said PM Imran Khan had expressed solidarity with the families of the victims of Sahiwal incident and assured them of justice

The minister said that the first phase of Sehat Card Scheme would be launched on Monday and added that under this Scheme, free health care worth Rs0.7mn to Rs0.9mn would be provided to deserving and poor segments of society.

He said that PM Imran Khan had taken notice of hike in gas prices for domestic consumers and directed Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

Responding to a question, Fawad Chaudhry predicted that Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari would spend rest of their lives in prison or in exile. He said that courts would decide the fate of Nawaz Sharif.