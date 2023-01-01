Countering fake news: Sharjeel announces to establish info center

F.P. Report



KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday announced to establish an information call center at Sindh information department and directed Secretary Information to prepare PC1 for the project.



The minister announced this while presiding over a meeting held to review the performance of the information department at his office. Sharjeel added that the call center would provide timely and authentic information on the policies and initiatives of the Sindh government and would also counter fake news and propaganda against the government.



The performance of the information department was also reviewed in the meeting. He said that the performance of the department should be improved and proper publicity of the development projects of the Sindh government should be ensured. The minister said that the Sindh government had done excellent work in every field. “It is the responsibility of the information department to disseminate and apprised the public regarding the welfare initiatives of the government,” he said.



Sharjeel said that he had given the policy guidelines, and now he wanted results. He said that focus should be paid to social media wing of the department and its performance should be further improved and enhanced. Secretary Information Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, Director Admin Muhammad Yousuf Kaboroo, Director Publications Mansoor Rajput, Director Advertisements Imtiaz Joyo, Deputy Director Advertisements Sarang Chandio and others also attended the meeting.