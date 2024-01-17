Country’s most parts to remain in grip of cold wave

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday said that the most parts of country will remain in the grip of cold wave in next 24 hours due to consistent low daytime temperatures.

According to PMD, dense fog was likely to continue in Islamabad, plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh. Due to continuously low daytime temperatures, very cold weather was likely to prevail in fog-affected areas. On Thursday, mainly very cold and dry weather was expected in most areas of the country while partly cloudy in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

However, light rain/snow was expected at a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during the night. In Islamabad, cold and dry weather is expected and surrounding. Dense fog is likely to persist during morning/night hours.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, cold and partly cloudy weather was expected in most districts of the province, while very cold in upper districts. However, light rain/snowfall was likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohat and Malakand during the night. Dense fog was likely to persist in Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Peshawar, Laki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and surrounding areas during morning/night hours.

In Punjab, cold and dry weather was expected in most districts of the province, while very cold and partly cloudy/cloudy in Murree, Galliyat and surrounding. Dense fog/smog was likely to persist in Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Okara, Kasur, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Mangla, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Toba Tek Singh, Khanewal, Multan, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Hafizabad, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding. Day temperatures were likely to remain below normal in most districts of the province due to dense fog.

In Balochistan, cold and dry weather was expected in most districts of the province, while very cold and partly cloudy in northern districts. In Sindh, mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the province. Fog/smog was likely to persist in Jacobabad, Hyderabad, Mohenjodaro, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki, Khairpur, Kashmore and Padidan. Day temperatures are likely to remain below normal in most districts of the province due to dense fog.

In Kashmir/Gilgit-Baltistan, very cold and partly cloudy weather was expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. While light rain/snowfall was also likely at few places in Gilgit-Baltistan during the night. During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan. Dense fog/smog prevailed over Islamabad, Potohar region, plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.