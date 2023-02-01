Court extends interim bail of Bushra Bibi in Al-Qadir Trust case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court (AC) in Islamabad on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi, wife of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, in 190 million pounds corruption reference (Al-Qadir Trust case) until December 6.

Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the Toshakhana and Al-Qadir Trust cases.

NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, his team and Sardar Latif Khosa, counsel for Imran and Bushra, appeared in the court.

The court then adjourned the hearing of the bail petition of PTI chairman in the Toshakhana case until December 6.