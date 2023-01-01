Court grants pre-arrest bail to Imran’s lawyer in violence outside SC building

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad has granted interim pre-arrest bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s advocate Sher Afzal Marwat till October 26 in a case of violence outside the Supreme Court, on Friday.

The court also ordered advocate Marwat to join the investigation of the case.

District and Sessions Court Judge Muhammad Suhail Sheikh heard the petition filed by the advocate seeking his pre-arrest bail in a case in which he is accused of torturing a citizen outside the Supreme Court building.

Advocate Marwat appear in the court along with his lawyer Adil Aziz Qazi advocate.

Marwat’s lawyer pleaded that the accused has surrendered himself to the court for the rule of law and is ready to join the investigation.

The court granted interim pre-arrest bail to Sher Afzal Marwat advocate till October 26.

After issuing a notice to the parties, the judge adjourned the hearing till next week.

Case registered against Marwat

Earlier, a case was registered against Imran Khan’s lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat for trying to run over a constable.

According to Constable Javed Humayun, a lawyer coming from Radio Pakistan Chowk tried to run over him on the U-turn before the Supreme Court. The constable said that on the U-turn, he signaled the lawyer, who turned out to be Sher Afzal Marwat, to go ahead.

In the FIR, the constable further said that the lawyer did not understand and he threatened to kill him. Marwat got out of the car and went to the Supreme Court parking lot with his two companions. The constable said he also followed him and asked him why he tried to run over him twice and then threatened and abused him, on which Marwat and his two companions beat him in the Supreme Court parking lot.

On the complaint of the constable, the Secretariat police lodged a case against lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat under the provisions of attempted murder and intimidation.

