Court issues warrants for Arshad’s wife

ISLAMABAD (Agencies): In a surprising move, a local court in the federal capital issued on Saturday non-bailable arrest warrants for Samia Arshad, the widow of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

The senior journalist and former anchor was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile. The warrants were issued against Samia Arshad and 18 others by Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah over their non-appearance before court as witnesses in the Arshad Sharif murder case. Arshad Sharif’s wife, son, producer Ali Usman and 16 others are among the witnesses in the FIR registered on behalf of the state into the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

As per the slain journalist’s family, the FIR was registered on behalf of state not at the request of Arshad’s family and they already rejected the FIR. Earlier, Kenyan investigative journalist Brian Obuya raised concerns over the delay in the probe findings into the senior journalist Arshad Sharif murder case.

Brian Obuya said that the investigators have spent a very long time completing the probe into the Arshad Sharif murder case. He criticised that neither any report was issued after the probe into the journalist’s assassination case nor the names of the accused Kenyan policemen were disclosed.