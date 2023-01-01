Illegal electricity connections unearthed

F.P. Report

LAHORE: With the countrywide crackdown on power theft slowly gaining momentum, the officials of power distribution companies (Discos) assisting in or failing to curb the practice are also on radar as 248 of them have so far been sent to the headquarters and another 1,914 transferred.

In this connection, Energy Secretary Rashid Langiral said it was only the beginning and the ongoing action would be ruthless sans any forgiveness for anyone. He said over 2,000 power theft cases involving four million units of electricity had so far been unearthed, resulting in at least 21 arrests and fine of over Rs160 million.

Like other regions, Iesco (Islamabad Electric Supply Company) has also launched an operation that is spread over Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock and other areas. In Punjab, three committees have been formed to check power theft and monitor the situation as different Discos are taking action against the culprits.

As far as the southern Punjab is concerned, the Mepco (Multan Electricity Supply Company) found 319 consumers involved in the practice and registered 316 cases. Meanwhile, 4,690 illegal connections were suspended by Hesco (Hyderabad Electric Supply Company) during the past 48 hours.

The Hesco has to recover an amount of Rs169 billion from consumers and is among the worst performing companies in terms of line losses, theft and revenue recovery along with Pesco (Peshawar Electric Supply Company), Sepco (Sukkur Electric Supply Company) and Qesco (Quetta Electric Supply Company). Similarly, the authorities in the regions of Pesco and Qesco have launched the crackdown as directed by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

Earlier this week, top government officials announced a countrywide crackdown against smugglers and power thieves in attempt to reduce the losses suffered by national exchequer and control the rising prices of different commodities. About executing the plan, they had made it clear that the government had communicated with chief secretaries and police chiefs in provinces and enjoyed their full support in implementing the plan.

Moreover, the officials assisting the culprits in electricity pilferage would also face the consequences, they said, adding that a list of those involved in the theft had also been prepared. (INP)