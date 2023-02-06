Court rejects Sheikh Rashid’s bail plea in Zardari remarks case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Awami Muslim League (AML) leader and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ally Sheikh Rashid in a case of allegedly making defamatory remarks against the PPP leadership.

The AML chief was arrested by the Islamabad police in the early hours of Thursday from his home in a private housing society in the capital city. A case was registered against Sheikh Rashid on a complaint lodged by the vice president of PPP’s Rawalpindi chapter at the Aabpara police station.

In a talk show, the complainant said, the AML chief accused the PPP co-chairman of having hatched a plan to use terrorists to assassinate PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

A local court in Islamabad on Saturday sent Mr Rashid to Adiala Jail on judicial remand for 14 days.