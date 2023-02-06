Pervez Musharraf’s funeral prayers offered in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The funeral prayers of former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf were offered at Polo Ground in Malir Cantonment, Karachi, on Tuesday.

The former army chief will be laid to rest in a military graveyard in the port city where his father was also buried. Strict security measures were taken for the last rites of the former president.

A special plane carrying the body of Musharraf – who breathed his last on Sunday in Dubai – touched down at the Karachi airport on Monday night. Musharraf’s wife Sehba Musharraf, son and daughter accompanied the coffin.

The former general had been admitted to the American Hospital, Dubai as he was suffering from a rare disease amyloidosis. He was hospitalised for three weeks in June last year. “Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living,” his family said at the time in a statement via Musharraf’s official Twitter account.

On Sunday, Musharraf’s family filed an application in the Pakistani consulate in Dubai to shift the former military leader’s body to Pakistan.