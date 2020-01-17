CSM case: Court extends judicial remand of Yousaf Abbas

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday extended judicial remand of Yousaf Abbas for 14 days in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Accountability court Judge Chaduhry Ameer Muhammad Khan heard the case, in which Maryam Nawaz’s counsel Salman Sarwar advocate appeared before the court to mark attendance behalf of his counsel.

Maryam Nawaz was granted exemption from court appearance by the NAB court. Advocate Amjad Pervez, the counsel of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif presented medical report of his counsel in the court.

“Nawaz Sharif is facing severe health issues including, heart, blood pressure and platelets issue”, Amjad Pervez informed the court.

When the reference will be filed in financial irregularities related to Chaudhry Sugar Mills?, the honourable judge asked the NAB prosecutor.

To this, the NAB prosecutor in his response said, the reference is in final stages and will be filed soon.

The court adjourned further hearing into the case till January 31.

The Sharif family has been accused of using CSM for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.

According to NAB, the family took a $15 million loan on the pretext to set up the mill despite the fact that it had already been established before the loan was acquired.

The NAB maintains that more than Rs7 million worth of shares were transferred to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in 2008 through mill’s shares, which were later transferred to her cousin Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010.