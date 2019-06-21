CTD nabs three TTP men in Khanewal operation

F.P. Report

LAHORE: At least three terror suspects associated with a proscribed organization, Tehrik Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a raid conducted by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Khanewal.

CTD spokesperson told media that the arrested terrorists were identified as Saqibullah, Masab and Asif Nadeem. Six hand grenades and hate literature were seized from their possession.

They were collecting funds for their outfit and planning to attack a sensitive installation in Khanewal.

Earlier, on June 20, CTD officials had killed two alleged terrorists belonging to a banned outfit during a gun battle in Multan.