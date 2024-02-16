Cylinder explosions injure seven in Karachi, Peshawar

F.P. Report

KARACHI : At least seven people including women suffered burns as a result of two cylinder blasts in Karachi and Peshawar on Friday.

In Karachi, a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder exploded at a house in Orangi Town area in which three women suffered injuries. The cylinder exploded when the women were cooking food.

Fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

In Peshawar, four people suffered injuries when a cylinder exploded at a house.

A Rescue spokesperson said the cylinder blast occured at a house in Peshawar’s Ijazabad Gulbahar-IV area. The roof of the house caved in as a result of explosion and injured four people.

Rescue teams removed the rubble and shifted the injured to hospital after providing first aid.