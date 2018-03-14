Nawaz reaches NAB court for Flagship, Al-Azizia references hearing

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court hearing corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will resume the proceedings in Flagship and Al-Azizia references today.

former premier Nawaz Sharif has arrived at the Federal Judicial Complex.

Five witnesses have been summoned today to record their statements.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed three interim corruption references against the Sharif family in September last year in light of the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case. The bureau recently filed supplementary references in all three cases as well.

The former premier, in the last two hearings, was granted exemption from appearance on medical grounds.

The corruption references, filed against the Sharif family, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz Sharif and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.

